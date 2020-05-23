Pauline Louise Espenschied



76, of New Philadelphia, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, in Community Hospice's Truman House after a battle with cancer. Born December 14, 1943, in Urbana, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Edna Brown Swisher. Pauline moved with her family as a young lady to New Philadelphia where she graduated high school in 1962. Later that year, on August 19th, she married Emmett L. "Butch" Espenschied. Pauline was a loving homemaker and was employed by the former Humphries Auto City as a secretary in the service department. Additionally, she cared for children in her home for many years. Pauline was a Brownie leader, a Red Cross swimming volunteer, a Boy Scout committee member for Troop 83 - as well as a merit badge counselor for Troop 181, and was a New Philadelphia band parent. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting and quilting.



Pauline is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Butch; her daughter, Gwen (Tim) Moore of Carlisle, Pa.; her son, Chuck Espenschied, of New Philadelphia; her grandchildren, Scott (Kaylie), Steven and Stacy Espenschied, all of New Philadelphia; her step-great-grandson, Bentlie Hill of New Philadelphia; her brother, Jim (Sis) Swisher of Tifton, Ga.; her niece and nephews, Traci (Bill) Hengst of Greencastle, Pa., Jamie (Irene) Swisher of Prattville, Ala., and Kevin (Lisa) Swisher of New Philadelphia; and her three great-nieces and great-nephew.



Honoring Pauline's wishes, there will be no visitation of ceremony. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond remembrance, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that, instead of flowers, contributions in Pauline's memory be made to Community Hospice, the Tuscarawas County Public Library, or the Dover Public Library.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store