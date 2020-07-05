1/1
Pauline Mizer
1928 - 2020
Pauline Mizer

91, of Dover, died Friday July 3, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was born in Dundee on July 28, 1928 to the late John and Olive (Johnson) Kloha and married Jacob Mizer. He died in 1959. She was a LPN and worked with Adult Day Care and the former Timken Hospital in Canton. She was a member of the Church of God in New Philadelphia.

She is survived by her sons, John J. (Louise) Mizer of Dover and Kenneth P. (Janet) Mizer of Magadore; daughter-in-law, Kathy Mizer of Byesville; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; and brother, Ralph Kloha of Sugarcreek. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard L. Mizer; infant son, Joseph Allen Mizer; brothers, Robert and Jack Kloha; and two great grandchildren.

Family Services will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.(Noon) at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with Pastor Paul Harvey officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Cemetery in Sugarcreek. Visitation will be an hour before services on Tuesday with social distancing being observed and masks being requested.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithvarns.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
JUL
7
Service
12:00 PM
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
