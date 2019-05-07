|
|
Pearl M. Smith 1935-2019
84, of Dover passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019 in the Country Club Retirement Center surrounded by her loving family. Born February 22, 1935 in Cherryvale, Kansas she was a daughter of the late Willis and Thelma McCully Homan. Pearl was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Smith on September 12, 1998; son, Terry Smith; sisters, Wilma DeAtley, Pauline Homan, Thelma Jean Purcell; brothers, Warren Welch and Howard Homan. Pearl was a homemaker and had also worked at several different restaurants throughout the years. She was involved in the Foster Grandparents program, New Philadelphia VFW Auxiliary and New Philadelphia Amvets. Pearl was able to achieve her final wish before her passing, and that was to be baptized, she completed her goal on Thursday.
A wonderful and loving mother and grandmother, Pearl will be missed by her children, Howard (Sharon) Smith of Strasburg, Jim (Karen) Smith of New Philadelphia, Dan (Rhonda) Smith of Lima, Mary (Jeff) Gold, Ken (Brenda) Smith both of New Philadelphia, Dorothy (Max) Byers of Bowerston; sister, Helen (Marlon) Boots of Worthington, Minn.; John (Rose) Homan of Adrian, Minnesota; 21 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 10 at 11:00 a.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Tim Hatfield officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Pearl may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to at 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 7, 2019