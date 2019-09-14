Home

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
330-343-5506
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
View Map
Peggy Louise Baker


1949 - 2019
Peggy Louise Baker Obituary
Peggy Louise Baker

70, of New Philadelphia, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 in Truman Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia following a period of declining health. A daughter of the late Edward Carbary and the late Irene Lambros, Peggy was born Aug. 21, 1949 at Dover, Ohio. On Sept. 7, 1969, Peggy married Harold "Butch" Baker and the couple raised three daughters, Irene, Amy and Heather. Peggy and Butch also fostered numerous children over a 22 year period. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, crocheting and arranging flowers. Peggy will be remembered by her friends and family for her generous spirit, being a good friend and for her great sense of humor. Most of all Peggy cherished each and every one of her grandchildren

She is survived by her husband, Harold "Butch" Baker; two daughters, Irene (Jamie) Swisher of Alabama and Heather (Gary Yutzy) Baker of Dover; her grandchildren, Dr. Alyssa (Kenny) Cook, Makaila (Weston) Wingo, Michael (Michelle) Musick, Alexis (Dillan) Kisak and Savannah Baker and five great-grandchildren. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Amy Baker and a sister, Connie Fisher.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Peggy's life will be held on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens at Dover. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Peggy by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Peggy's memory, honoring her daughter, Amy, to Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter, P.O. Box 435, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 14, 2019
