Percival Garner, Sr.
Age 90, formerly of Canton passed away Friday May 8, 2020. He was born February 15, 1930 in Canton, the son of the late Percy and Esther (Hinkle) Garner. He graduated from McKinley High School in 1949. Percival served his country during the Korean War the U.S. Army where he received the Purple Heart Medal.
In addition to his parents, Percival was preceded in death by his son, Percival Garner, Jr.; brothers, Philip Pinkney, Obed Garner; sister, Hallie Eford; the mother of his children, Donnie (Moon) Garner; and his former daughter-in-law, Shana (High) Garner. He is survived by a daughter, Esther (Grover) Avery of Dover; sisters, Zaddie Daniels, Jacqueline Milan; brother, John Garner; eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday in Forest Hill Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Those wishing to share a memory or their condolences may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.
WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME
AND CREMATION SOLUTIONS
330-455-0387
Published in The Times Reporter on May 10, 2020.