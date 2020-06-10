Pete A. Vega



"Petey Boy"



73 of Jupiter, Fla., and Dellroy, Ohio passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Tequesta, Fla. Pete was born March 8, 1947 in Canton, Ohio. He was the son of Pete G. and Anna C. Gallagher Vega, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his nephew, Tyler P. Vega, and his grandmother, Ermitas Lage Balboa (abuela). Pete was an interesting character. It didn't take long for his friends and family to find themselves with a permanent nickname. He loved music, his late father was a musician and Pete followed in his footsteps playing the accordion in a band. He founded Commercial Industrial Sheet Metal in 1976 and was a master of his craft. His powerful presence in the construction industry lasted for several decades. He was a mentor and friend to many. His words of wisdom will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. You could find him near the water always, in Florida, or on Atwood Lake entertaining.



He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth A. Vega; his children, Pete Vega III, Jeffrey Vega (Julie), Alicia Vega; step children, Zachary Adams, Tori Adams; grandchildren,



Blake Miller, Alayna Vega, Miranda Vega; his siblings, Lynda Vega-Young, Dallas, Texas, Dianna Vega Gerardi, Birmingham, Ala., Ronald Vega (Lisa) Canton, Ohio; nephews, Joe Gerardi, Wyatt Vega, Robert Vega Young; nieces, Jessica Gerardi Johnson, Amber Gerardi, Sydney Vega Pritchett, and Mackenzie Vega Bennett.



In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store