Peter Anthony Beachy
39, of 2600 CR 70, Sugarcreek, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his home. He was born in Holmes County on March 19, 1981 to James M. and Rebecca (Miller) Beachy of Sugarcreek. He attended the Holmes County Training Center for 35 years and his parents are members of the Amish Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters, Crystal (Tim) Hochstetler of Millersburg, Marnita (Philip) Hershberger of Sugarcreek, Miriam Fosnaught and Leanna Beachy both of Canton; brother, Jason (Gloria) Beachy of Sugarcreek; 18 nieces and nephews; and grandfather, Monroe Beachy of Sugarcreek. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jolene Ruth Beachy; a niece, Kate; and grandparents, Alma Beachy and Jonas and Lena Miller.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 9 AM at the Philip Hershberger residence, 2565 CR 70, Sugarcreek, with Bishop Delon Miller officiating. Burial will be in Beachy Cemetery in Clark Twp., Holmes County. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 3, 2020