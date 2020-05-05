Peter Hans Clarence Dauwalder
84, was received into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 3, 2020. By his side, was the love of his life, Nancy Ann (Sherburn) whom he married on Sept. 1, 1955. Pete was delighted to spend his last week on earth in the home he shared with Nancy, in Bunker Hill, a mile north of Berlin. He enjoyed a week of love, fellowship and laughter, surrounded by family and friends, after a brief illness. Peter was born on Sept. 2, 1935 in Spiez, Switzerland, the only son of the late John and Lili (Mueller) Dauwalder, and the big brother to his sister, the late Marguerite Kauffman. John and Lili brought Peter and Marguerite to the United States in 1947 to assume the ownership of Bunker Hill Cheese from Peter's Uncle the late Crist Dauwalder. In 1962, Peter and Nancy assumed the ownership of the cheese factory, and together they established not only a successful wholesale business serving grocery and specialty retailers nationwide, but were a catalyst in creating the incredible growth of tourism in Ohio's Amish Country by visioneering Heini's Cheese Chalet, where visitors to Holmes County could experience dozens of the unique cheeses that Peter's creative spirit brought to market.
Peter was proud to be a naturalized American citizen and served as a corporal in the United States Air Force at Wright Patterson Airforce Base in Dayton, Ohio. He loved aviation and obtained a private pilot's license, enjoying decades of flying for business travel and personal recreation. He also was a very accomplished trap shooter and won many shooting contests throughout Ohio. For many years, Peter was also an active participant in the Holmes County Lion's Club, East Holmes Sportsman's Club and The Ohio Swiss Cheese Association
Peter is survived by his wife, Nancy and their three daughters and sons-in-law, Linda (Cary) Dachtyl of Columbus, Ohio, Lisa (Robert) Troyer and LeeAnne (Michael) Heath of Berlin. Peter loved spending time with and encouraging his grandchildren, Quentin Lee (Ashley) Martin; great-granddaughter, Lyla of Dover, Quinn Robert Martin and fiancé, Erin Meese of New Philadelphia, Jillian Blair Troyer and fiancé, Don McCabe of Rockville Centre, Long Island, and Christian Peter Troyer of Berlin. Peter is also survived by nephews, Richard Kauffman and Steven Kauffman of Berlin, Fritz (Shelly) Kauffman of Smithville, Kimberly (John) Yoder of Millersburg and Kelli (John) Thomas of Winesburg; in addition to many beloved family members in Switzerland. Peter and Nancy enjoyed attending NewPointe Community Church in Dover, as well as the pastoral ministry and abiding friendship of Pastor David and Erma Clemens.
The family would like to thank the incredible staff of LifeCare Hospice, Walnut Hills Rehabilitation, Pomerene/ Aultman Hospitals, as well as, special friends Robert Martin, Christy Richards, John and Lydia Schmid for their care and encouragement during Peter's illness. Pastor David Clemens will officiate a private family service in light of recent restrictions. Burial will take place at Berlin Cemetery. Friends may leave messages of condolence on the Alexander Funeral Home Memorial Page, www.alexanderfhinc.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Peter's memory to LifeCare Hospice so that others can receive the care and compassion that Peter received in his final days.
Alexander Funeral Home, 330-674-4811
84, was received into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 3, 2020. By his side, was the love of his life, Nancy Ann (Sherburn) whom he married on Sept. 1, 1955. Pete was delighted to spend his last week on earth in the home he shared with Nancy, in Bunker Hill, a mile north of Berlin. He enjoyed a week of love, fellowship and laughter, surrounded by family and friends, after a brief illness. Peter was born on Sept. 2, 1935 in Spiez, Switzerland, the only son of the late John and Lili (Mueller) Dauwalder, and the big brother to his sister, the late Marguerite Kauffman. John and Lili brought Peter and Marguerite to the United States in 1947 to assume the ownership of Bunker Hill Cheese from Peter's Uncle the late Crist Dauwalder. In 1962, Peter and Nancy assumed the ownership of the cheese factory, and together they established not only a successful wholesale business serving grocery and specialty retailers nationwide, but were a catalyst in creating the incredible growth of tourism in Ohio's Amish Country by visioneering Heini's Cheese Chalet, where visitors to Holmes County could experience dozens of the unique cheeses that Peter's creative spirit brought to market.
Peter was proud to be a naturalized American citizen and served as a corporal in the United States Air Force at Wright Patterson Airforce Base in Dayton, Ohio. He loved aviation and obtained a private pilot's license, enjoying decades of flying for business travel and personal recreation. He also was a very accomplished trap shooter and won many shooting contests throughout Ohio. For many years, Peter was also an active participant in the Holmes County Lion's Club, East Holmes Sportsman's Club and The Ohio Swiss Cheese Association
Peter is survived by his wife, Nancy and their three daughters and sons-in-law, Linda (Cary) Dachtyl of Columbus, Ohio, Lisa (Robert) Troyer and LeeAnne (Michael) Heath of Berlin. Peter loved spending time with and encouraging his grandchildren, Quentin Lee (Ashley) Martin; great-granddaughter, Lyla of Dover, Quinn Robert Martin and fiancé, Erin Meese of New Philadelphia, Jillian Blair Troyer and fiancé, Don McCabe of Rockville Centre, Long Island, and Christian Peter Troyer of Berlin. Peter is also survived by nephews, Richard Kauffman and Steven Kauffman of Berlin, Fritz (Shelly) Kauffman of Smithville, Kimberly (John) Yoder of Millersburg and Kelli (John) Thomas of Winesburg; in addition to many beloved family members in Switzerland. Peter and Nancy enjoyed attending NewPointe Community Church in Dover, as well as the pastoral ministry and abiding friendship of Pastor David and Erma Clemens.
The family would like to thank the incredible staff of LifeCare Hospice, Walnut Hills Rehabilitation, Pomerene/ Aultman Hospitals, as well as, special friends Robert Martin, Christy Richards, John and Lydia Schmid for their care and encouragement during Peter's illness. Pastor David Clemens will officiate a private family service in light of recent restrictions. Burial will take place at Berlin Cemetery. Friends may leave messages of condolence on the Alexander Funeral Home Memorial Page, www.alexanderfhinc.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Peter's memory to LifeCare Hospice so that others can receive the care and compassion that Peter received in his final days.
Alexander Funeral Home, 330-674-4811
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 5, 2020.