Peter Lengyel
age 94, of Strasburg, and formerly of Weirton, West Virginia, died peacefully, early Thursday, September 5, 2019, in his residence following a period of declining health. Born at Elm Grove, West Virginia on June 24, 1925, Peter was a son of the late John and Anna Loska Lengyel. Following his education, Peter entered into the United States Navy and served his country during World War II. Peter spent his professional career in the grocery industry. For many years he owned the Richmond Market in Richmond, Ohio, co-owned of the former Stallard's Market in Dover with his brother, and later owned Bolivar Pal's Food. Peter's civic activities included a lifetime membership with the Wierton Post 2716 VFW, and memberships with the Richmond Lions Club and Strasburg Lions. As a lion, Peter served as a club president and a zone chairman. Peter was an avid fisherman who also enjoyed playing cards, golfing and gardening.
He will be deeply missed by his children: Barb (Bill) Roberts of Wintersville, Ohio, Ron (Linda) Lengyel of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Jim (Valerie) Lengyel of Weirton, West Virginia, Ray (Robin) Lengyel of Fort Mills, South Carolina, Tom Lengyel of Strasburg, and Peter J. (Lisa) Lengyel of Dover; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter. Completing the family are a brother, Nick Lengyel; a sister, Betty Hill; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Peter was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Sophie; four brothers: Andy, John, Charlie and Mike Lengyel; and four sisters: Ann Rohal, Helen Snyder, Margaret Green and Mary Radeka.
In keeping with Peter's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Cremation care will be conducted by Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory. Inurnment will take place in the Dover Burial Park at a later date. The family would like to thank Community Hospice for their excellent care and compassion to Peter during his illness and ask that those who wish to do so make memorial contributions in his name to: Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Peter by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 7, 2019