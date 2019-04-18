|
|
Peter S. "Pete" Mroczkowski
1919-2019
Together Again
100, of Dover and formerly of Roswell, passed away April 15, 2019. A son of the late Stanley and Beatrice (Packowski) Mroczkowski, Pete was born February 16, 1919 in Detroit, Michigan. After graduating from Burgettstown High School, Pete began his career with Republic Steel and then served in WWII with the United States Army. He returned to Republic Steel and after 34 years of service there, he retired. On September 14, 1940, Pete married the former Mary Carmella Chitti. Mary's passing came one day before their 67th wedding anniversary. In 1968, Mary and Pete bought the Roswell General Store which they operated until their retirement in 1995. Together, they were members of Sacred Heart Church. Additionally, Pete was a member of the B.P.O.E. #510 and the VFW Post #1445, both in New Philadelphia.
Pete is survived by his children, Marlene Mattevi of Columbus and Gerry (Ann) Mroczkowski of Dover; grandchildren, Mary Jo Ivan, Michael Ivan, Lori (Kevin) Ames, Michael Mattevi, Mark (Lisa) Mattevi, Jennifer (Chris) Kern and Matthew (Kelly) Mroczkowski; great-grandchildren, Caitlin Brown, Joseph and Alex Mattevi, and Ryder, Lola, and Wyatt Kern; and his sister-in-law, Juanita Mroczkowski. He was preceded in death by his wife and parents; his daughter, Connie (Bill) Ivan; and one sister and two brothers.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 from 12 to 2 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Father Jeff Coning will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 2:30 p.m. in Sacred Heart Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence by visiting the funeral home website. Contributions may be made in Pete's name to Sacred Heart Church Building Fund, 139 Third Street NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 18, 2019