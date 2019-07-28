|
|
Dr. Philip Doughten
died peacefully surrounded by his family on the morning of July 26, 2019, at the age of 98. Philip was born on March 11, 1921 in Hubbard, Ohio to the late John and Harriet Doughten. He graduated from Kenyon College and Western Reserve School of Medicine. He served in the Air Force as a flight surgeon in San Antonio, Texas. After moving to New Philadelphia, he started his medical practice in 1951. He was the Coroner of Tuscarawas County for 42 years during which he also served as President of the Ohio and National Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners. He delivered over a thousand babies and served in Union Hospital as an anesthesiologist as well as covering in the Emergency Room. He made many house calls in his medical career. His children remember him as kind, caring, involved, tolerant, and one who encouraged them to pursue their goals. Phil loved family first. His interests were the stock market, golf, current affairs, and interactions with people. He loved to tell stories to everyone he met and knew. He was also honored to be the Parade Marshall of First Town Days in 1990.
Phil is survived by wife, Molly, of 71 years; his six children, Deborah, Susan, Ann (Mark), Ted (Kenny), David (Sherry) and Sally; as well as his ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and his sister, Alice Donahue of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He is preceded in death by his parents; and one granddaughter, Coralyn Myers.
Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia on Sunday, (TODAY) July 28, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. A memorial service will be held Monday in the funeral home chapel beginning at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Hugh B. Berry officiating. Private inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Phil's memory may be directed to Friends of the Homeless of Tuscarawas County, PO Box 466, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663, The Performing Arts Center, 330 University Drive NE, New Philadelphia, or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Phil by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 28, 2019