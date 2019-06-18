Philip Eicher



67, of Dundee, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia. He was born in Berne, Indiana on December 23, 1951 to the late Ben and Mary (Schwartz) Eicher. He worked at Holmes By Product in Millersburg. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and fishing trips to Canada.



He is survived by his siblings, Barbara Schwartz and Flossie (Roman) Hilty both of Indiana, Jake (Mary) Eicher of Maysville, OH, John (Susie) Eicher of Dundee, Elmer (Sylvia) Eicher of Indiana, Solomon (Audrey Green) Eicher of Dundee, Levi Eicher of Strasburg, Nancy Eicher of Dundee, Rachel (Ed) Hershberger of Trail, Anna Mae (Leroy) Yoder of Walhonding, OH and Norman Eicher of Florida; brother-in-law, Sam Hilty and sister-in-law, Margaret Eicher both of Indiana; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Dena Miller Eicher; and siblings: Mary Jane Hilty, Benji Eicher, Clarence Eicher and Ruth Eicher.



Services will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at the Alvin Swartzentruber residence, 9693 Pleasant Hill Road N.W., Dundee, with Pastor Chuck Jarvis and Bishop David Fry officiating. Burial will follow in the Mast Cemetery in Holmes County. Friends may call on Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Alvin Swartzentruber residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.



