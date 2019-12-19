|
Philip Smith
85, of Baltic, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at the Truman House in New Philadelphia. He was born in Coshocton County on Nov. 17, 1934 to the late William and Beulah (Domer) Smith and married Doris Casteel on July 25, 1964. She survives. He is retired from Belden Brick and a member of the Baltic Zion United Church of Christ.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Dale (Amy) Smith of Newcomerstown and Linda (Jason) Grim of Mineral City; two grandchildren, Shane and Maggie Smith; sister, Emma Lane and brother, Robert Smith both of Fresno. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gilbert Smith; sisters, Carol Glaser and Ruth Hershberger, and an infant sister Lucille.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 5 p.m. at the Baltic Zion United Church of Christ with Rev. Jim Henninger officiating. Friends may call on Friday from 4-5 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 19, 2019