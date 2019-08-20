|
|
Philip V. Ruggeri 1930-2019
88, of Dover passed away peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2019 in the Community Hospice Truman Center. Born November 24, 1930 in Dover he was a son of the late Carmelo and Carmella Constantino Ruggeri. Philip was also preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Martaen, Nick, David and Joseph Ruggeri.
Philip started his working career in 1950 and worked for Union Camp the next 45 years, retiring in 1995 as a Maintenance Supervisor. He was an Army veteran and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Philip was an accomplished handy-man who could fix just about anything, but his passion was golfing with his family and friends at Zoar.
A wonderful and loving husband, father and grandfather, Philip will be sadly missed by his wife of 62 years, Gladys Miller Ruggeri whom he married on Septermber 8, 1956; children, Diane (Randy) Torch, Philip (Alyson) Ruggeri Jr., Matt (Tracey) Ruggeri, Andy (Denise) Ruggeri all of Dover; brother, John (Cathy) Ruggeri of Wooster; eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. Private family services will be held. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Philip may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to Community Hospice Truman House.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 20, 2019