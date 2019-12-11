|
Phyllis A. (Draher) Conidi
74, of Dover, passed away unexpectedly in her home in Dover on December 9, 2019, after a brief illness. Born on September 11, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Helen (Sopinksi) Draher. She attended New Philadelphia High School and later became a beautician. Phyllis was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was a polio survivor who never let that define her. She was one of the strongest people and never let anything stop her. She enjoyed putting smiles on others' faces and lived her life through God. She loved to laugh and make those around her happy. Phyllis enjoyed spending her time playing cards with her friends and family, solving puzzles, sewing, making quilts, shopping, petting her cats, and continually expanding her Elvis Presley and Schnauzer collections.
She will be deeply missed by her husband, Frank Conidi, whom she married on April 18, 1981; her sons, Michael Burnworth (Angela Mansfield), Mark (Heather) Burnworth, and Patrick Conidi; her beloved grandchildren, Sydney, Alyssa, Ryan (Heidi Radtke) and Emily; her sister, Alice (Jeff) Edie, brothers, Alvin "Butch" (Barbara) Draher; Carl (Jackie) Draher; mother-in-law, Cherie Conidi; along with two special friends, Jeannie Conidi, and Sue Strauss; as well as many other family and friends.
Friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 5-6:45 p.m. A Christian Wake service will take place at 6:45. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in New Philadelphia on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. with Fr. Jeff Coning officiating. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in New Philadelphia. Following the service of committal, a meal will be served in the church social hall. To sign an online guestbook for Phyllis, visit the obituary link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family requests that memorial contributions can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 139 3rd St. NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or the , 10501 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 11, 2019