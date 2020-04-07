|
Phyllis A. Liberatore
Age 90, of New Philadelphia, died Saturday morning, April 4, 2020, in Park Village Healthcare Center at Dover following a period of declining health. A daughter of the late Harold and Viva H. (Lightfoot) Barbee, Phyllis was born at Columbus on May 20, 1929. She was a 1947 graduate of New Philadelphia High School and on November 22, 1961, at Dover, Phyllis married her late husband, John J. Liberatore. As a couple, they raised five children and celebrated 49 years of marriage before John's passing on December 23, 2010. Phyllis was a member of Sacred Heart Church in New Philadelphia where she was a member of the Altar Society. She was also active at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Regina Study Club.
Phyllis leaves behind a family that includes five children, Becky (Dan) Harding of New Philadelphia, Peggy (Bruce) Sherman of Greensborough, N.C., John Paulin of High Point, N.C., Nick (Natalie) Liberatore of Solon, Ohio and Steve Liberatore of Greensborough, N.C.; her brothers, John C. Barbee and Robert M. (Judy) Barbee. Eight grandchildren, Matt (Jamie) Harding, Danielle (Dustin) Zimmerman, Andrea (Matt) Gymer, Luke and Ben Liberatore, Madison, Grace and Claire Liberatore; great-grandchildren, Branson and Lia Harding and Marin Gymer; and numerous nieces and nephews complete the family. In addition to her parents and her husband, John, Phyllis was preceded in death by her siblings, Clyde Barbee, William Barbee, Harold (Gladys) Barbee, and Ralph (Edna) Barbee.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church at New Philadelphia at a later date. Inurnment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia. As calling hours are not possible at this time, the family requests that you share stories, fond memories or remembrances of Phyllis by posting on the funeral home's website, www.GeibCares .com. Memorial contributions in Phyllis' name may be directed to Sacred Heart Church, 139 Third Street NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 7, 2020