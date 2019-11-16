Home

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
View Map
Phyllis Burgess "Maxine" Waldo


1930 - 2019
Phyllis Burgess "Maxine" Waldo Obituary
Phyllis "Maxine" Burgess Waldo

Together Again

89, of Dover passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in the Park Village Health Care Center. Born June 22, 1930 in Toll Gate, W.Va. she was a daughter of the late Bruce and Amy Sheets Burgess. Maxine was also preceded in death by her husband, James W. "Bill" Waldo on February 7, 2016; daughter, Kay Waldo-Gibson; seven brothers and one sister. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Dover and Gnadenhutten. Maxine enjoyed crocheting, crafting, cooking and playing cards, but most importantly, she loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren, they were the center of her world.

Maxine is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Wolfe, Vickie (Rob) Miller both of Dover; sisters, Emma Lou Numbers of Dover, Dean Leggett of West Virginia; grandchildren, Nicholas Wolfe, Kyle and Kayne Gibson, Kelly Gibson-Romine, CJ Kugler, Greg, Erin and Kevin Miller and nine great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 18th at 1:30 p.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Joe Snyder officiating. Interment will be at the Dover Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Maxine may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral homes website. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 16, 2019
