Phyllis Eileen Fuller Stanley
91, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, passed away on 07/12/19. She was born to parents Irma Scott Fuller and Leland Aaron Fuller, on 09/05/27 in Dennison, Ohio. She is survived by Nancy Stanley (daughter) a United Methodist elder of Cape Vincent, NY, Ed Stanley (son), Katherine Camille (K.C.) Stanley (granddaughter), and Kay Stanley (daughter in law) - all three of Lawrenceville, GA.
She graduated from Uhrichsville High School in 1945. She went on to study Music at Asbury College and graduated with B.A. Music in 1949 and then earned a M.Ed from Georgia State University in 1979. Phyllis was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star (local chapter #360 "Unionport" in Ohio) for over 50 years. She worked as an Educator for 23 years, first as a music teacher at three Elementary Schools in Eastern Ohio and later at several Elementary Schools in Georgia.
Phyllis was called to missions and accepted a position with the OMS (formerly the Oriental Mission Society, now One Mission Society) as a teacher in Haiti in the 1990s. She enjoyed Travel (touring Israel, Greece, Alaska, France and the UK) after her term in Haiti. She loved music, all kinds of puzzles, community service, worship, and all types of service and support. A life well spent, indeed.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday July 22, in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Methodist Church of Lawrenceville, 395 West Crogan Street, PO Box 2127, Lawrenceville, GA 30046, earmarked for Debt Reduction.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 18, 2019