Phyllis Elaine Mishler Hyer


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis Elaine Mishler Hyer Obituary
Phyllis Elaine Mishler Hyer

1941-2019

77, of New Philadelphia, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia. A daughter of the late Lloyd and Evelyn (Miller) Mishler of Walnut Creek, Elaine was born May 23, 1941 in her childhood home at Walnut Creek. Elaine was a member of Walnut Creek Mennonite Church.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, David Hyer whom she married on May 29, 1969; two sons, Trent (Stephanie) Hyer of Kalamazoo, Mich. and Trevor Hyer of Stow; two grandchildren, Colton and Samuel Hyer of Kalamazoo and a brother, Colin (Julia) Mishler of Berlin. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents and twin daughters, Tricia and Tracie.

In keeping with Elaine's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A private family graveside service will be held in Walnut Creek Mennonite Cemetery at a later date. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Elaine by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Elaine's memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or to Walnut Creek Mennonite Church, 2619 County Road 144, Sugarcreek, OH 44681.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 14, 2019
