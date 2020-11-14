Phyllis June Griesen
86, of Stone Creek, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in Mercy Medical Center at Canton. A daughter of the late Alfred and Zerna (Walters) Zimmerly, Phyllis was born at New Philadelphia, Ohio on June 12, 1934. She was a graduate of the former Stone Creek School and was employed by the former Puritan Laundry at New Philadelphia. She enjoyed wintering in Florida, shopping at yard sales and flea markets, working outside in her flower gardens and being on the go.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, William "Jerry" Griesen; her children, Gary (Barb Sutton) Shotwell of New Philadelphia, and Sherry (Dan) Fechuch of Newcomerstown; her grandchildren, Gary Schaar, Verna Kauffman, Steve Dietrich, Connie Dietrich, Dan Fechuch, and Andy Fechuch, and many great-grandchildren. Completing the family are two brothers, Gene (Ruth Joyce) Zimmerly, and Jim Zimmerly; a sister, Connie (Ken) Hughey, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by a son, Lonnie Shotwell; a brother, Walter Zimmerly and two sisters, Betty Brokaw, and N. Maxine Wigert.
In keeping with Phyllis' wishes there will be no public visitation or services. A private burial service, led by Rev. Joe Svancara, will be held in the Stone Creek Cemetery. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Phyllis by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
.