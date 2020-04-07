|
Phyllis L. Harstine
69, of Fresno, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at her home following a period of declining health. She was born in Dover on May 21, 1950 to the late Joseph and Reatha (Tomblin) Murphy and married Benjamin Harstine on Aug. 30, 2017. He survives. Phyllis spent 25 years as a chiropractic assistant for her brother-in-law, Dr. Richard L. Brown. Because two of her siblings were diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's Disease she helped to establish the ALS Family Support Group of Ohio, Inc. and was director for ten years. As a result of this, she was selected as Dennison Depot's First Lucille Nussdorfer Woman of the Year and was named Hometown Hero by the American Red Cross. She was a member of the Fresno United Methodist Church and Progressive Valley Grange.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her siblings, Gerald (Cherryll) Murphy of Dover, Joe (Elaine) Murphy of Sherrodsville, Doyle (Darlene) Murphy of Mineral City, Stephen (Karen) Murphy of Twinsburg, Darrell (Linda) Murphy of KiHei, Hawaii and Twila (Richard) Brown of Strasburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Victor Murphy, Don Murphy, Luverna Polen, Mona Coventry, Loretta Henderson, Maxine Rufener, and Dennis Murphy.
Due to the current Covid-19 health crisis, private graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Fresno with Rev. Dan Eggan officiating. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. We encourage everyone to share a memory or condolence to the family on our website.
