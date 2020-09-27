Phyllis Yvonne Dickey GardnerAge 85, of Newcomerstown, formerly of Tippecanoe went to heaven to be with the Lord at 9:34 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital, Dover, Ohio. Born June 19, 1935 in Ross County, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Simon Sylvester Pool and Ida Pearl Mustard Pool. Phyllis was a 1952 graduate of Freeport High School. She was a protestant by faith belonging to the Assembly of God Church in Tippecanoe. In the last five years she attended West Union United Methodist Church in Gilmore. She retired in 2000 as a cashier from Baker's Foods in Freeport where she had worked for twenty-nine and a half years. Phyllis enjoyed planting flowers and spending time with her family.She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Lloyd Gardner, of Newcomerstown. They were married January of 2016. Also surviving are five children, Diana (Ron) Phillips of Tippecanoe, Karol Vosick of Tippecanoe, R. Keith (Sharon) Dickey of Canton, Kathy (Vic) Bresseur of Scio, and Kris (Sabrina) Dickey of Tippecanoe; step-son, Fred Dickinson of the home; three step-sisters, Carol Estell, Laura Casteel, and Mary Dunfee; thirteen grandchildren, Jamie (Leslie) Phillips, Julie (Joseph) Vosick, Justin (Brittany) Vosick, Kimberly Dickey, Gabriel (Ashley) Dickey, Kari (Dillan) Morel, Jill (Crystal) Brindley, Kylee (Kirk) Kreinbrihl, Cherec (Seth) Morrison, Zethan (Kristy) Dickey, Quinn (Karissa) Dickey, Charayah Dickey, and Jonathan Cournet; eighteen great-grandchildren, Bronson, David, Alliee, Caden, Kyler, Bradley, Noah, Zaron, Arielle, Garrett, Emersyn, Braelyn, Alistair, Aoife, Daxxon, Gage, Asher, Madelyn; four sisters, Ruth McCloskey of Hemet, Calif., Fern (Emil) Poli of Sherrodsville, Karen Link of Dellroy, Bonnie (Fred) Strayer of Tenn.; two sisters-in-law, Rudi Pool of Fla. and June Pool of Uhrichsville; a step-sister, Faye Tharp; three step-brothers, Donald Gardner, Harvey Gardner and Richard Gardner and numerous nieces and nephews. Her first husband, Robert Doyle Dickey, died on October 18, 2008. Also preceding her in death were two daughters, Karla Jan Dickey and Kimberly Kay Dickey; a son-in-law, David Vosick; a daughter-in-law, Melody Dickey; four sisters, Neta Wood, Evelyn Shoults, Thelma Harmon, and Sharry Clark; two brothers, Verlin Bud Pool and Ross Pool; and a granddaughter, Bobbi Renee Dickey; three step-brothers, Glen Gardner, Clifford Gardner, John Gardner; and a step-son, David Dickinson.Private visitation and services will be held for the family with her nephew, Reverend Larry Meade officiating the service. Cremation will follow the service and burial will take place in Greenmont Union Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be made on the funeral home's website atKoch, Freeport(740) 658-3470