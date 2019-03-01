Home

R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
New Philadelphia Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
88, of Dennison passed away on February 25, 2019 at Country Club Rehabilitation Campus in Dover, Ohio. Born June 3, 1930 in Caguas, Puerto Rico she was a daughter of the late Felipe and Aurea (Massa) Rivas. Pilar was baptized nearly 50 years ago in New York City as a Jehovah's Witness and was a member of the South New Philadelphia Jehovah's Witness Congregation. She enjoyed sharing her faith with others and yearned for the time when the Bibles promise of a paradise earth will be fulfilled.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Joseph Dursik. They are survived by their children, Phillip (Judy), Harold (Kim) and Edward (Sue) Dursik; grandchildren, Erik (Amber), Nathan (Sarah), Natasha (Corey) and Amy; 11 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; brother, Manuel Rivas; several nieces and nephews; a close friend, Margaret Briggs; and loving and supportive caregivers, Bonnie Arnold-Hillyer and Connie Zucal. In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by her daughter, Raquel Quinones and grandson, Adam Dursik.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at 3:00 pm in the New Philadelphia Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home

740.922.1970

www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 1, 2019
