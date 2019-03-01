|
Pilar Dursik 1930-2019
88, of Dennison passed away on February 25, 2019 at Country Club Rehabilitation Campus in Dover, Ohio. Born June 3, 1930 in Caguas, Puerto Rico she was a daughter of the late Felipe and Aurea (Massa) Rivas. Pilar was baptized nearly 50 years ago in New York City as a Jehovah's Witness and was a member of the South New Philadelphia Jehovah's Witness Congregation. She enjoyed sharing her faith with others and yearned for the time when the Bibles promise of a paradise earth will be fulfilled.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Joseph Dursik. They are survived by their children, Phillip (Judy), Harold (Kim) and Edward (Sue) Dursik; grandchildren, Erik (Amber), Nathan (Sarah), Natasha (Corey) and Amy; 11 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; brother, Manuel Rivas; several nieces and nephews; a close friend, Margaret Briggs; and loving and supportive caregivers, Bonnie Arnold-Hillyer and Connie Zucal. In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by her daughter, Raquel Quinones and grandson, Adam Dursik.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at 3:00 pm in the New Philadelphia Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
