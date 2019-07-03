|
Priscilla June Hart
Together Again
84, of Newcomerstown, passed into the loving arms of her Savior on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Community Hospice Truman House, New Philadelphia. She was born June 2, 1935 in Tuscarawas Co. to the late Kenneth and Ruth (Tish) Postlewaite. She graduated from Newcomerstown High School in May 1953. June retired in 1995 after working as a Reading Aide at Newcomerstown's West Elementary School. Her love of reading inspired countless students, who to this day, remember her fondly. She was a faithful member of the Newcomerstown Church Of Christ. June also loved gardening, sewing and quilting, and was especially fond of cooking and baking for anyone who was welcomed in her home. Her love for her family was paramount, and her hugs and kisses bestowed freely.
On December 11, 1954, she married James Clifford Hart, who passed away April 23, 2019. They enjoyed 64 years of married life. She is survived by two sons, James "Greg" (Robin) Hart and Ed (Diana) Hart, both of Newcomerstown; two daughters, Connie (Chris) Luyster of New Philadelphia and Jennifer (Mike) Lantz of Dover; 13 grandchildren, Shawn, Erica, Jessica, Sam, Staci, Jacob, Tiffany, Amber, Mandy, Nicole, Elizabeth, Abby, and Joel; 16 great-grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy (Roy) Woods of Marietta; preceded in death by one sister, Carole McConnell.
Services will be Friday, July 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown with Charles Newell officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, two hours prior to the service at the Addy Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Online condolences may be made at
www.addyfuneralhome.com
Addy Funeral Home
740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on July 3, 2019