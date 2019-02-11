R. Arline Smith



86, of Sugarcreek, died Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, Ohio. She is survived by Donald K. Smith, her husband of 53 years. Born October 7, 1932 at the family home near Ragersville, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Lauretta Putt. She graduated from Sugarcreek-Shanesville High in 1950 as salutatorian, earned her Bachelor of Education degree in 1961 from Kent State University, and in 1971 earned her Master of Education Degree in Administration. She started her teaching career at age 19 at York Township School. After two years at Navarre Elementary and six years at Garaway Local Schools, she began her 24 year career with New Philadelphia Schools in 1968. During her career in education, she served as a teacher, coordinator, principal and Director of the Child Study Center.



Following her retirement in 1992, Arline was elected to the Ohio State School Board of Education for two terms and then served seven years as the Ohio Reads Coordinator for Garaway Local Schools. Arline was a member of the Senior Fortnightly Music Club, Rotary Club of Sugarcreek, Tuscarawas County Retired Teachers Association, Community Arts Council, Delta Phi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, Stark County Chapter of the American Guild of Organists and was the Director of Music at Ragersville United Church of Christ where she was a life-long member and served as an organist for more than 45 years.



In addition to her husband, Arline is survived by 3 daughters, Diane (David) Cleveland, Debbie (Tim) Sewell and Darcie (Eric) Seachrist; grandchildren, Christian (Lacey) Cleveland, Brittany (Nick) Latta, Nicole (Justin) Lamp, Amber (Jim) Shepler, and Mason, Hunter and Ruby Seachrist; and 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three siblings; Ruth Ann (Bill) German, Mary Jo (Tim) Zehnder, and Dean (Sandy) Putt. She is preceded in death by her parents, a granddaughter and a great-grandson.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 13 at 11:00 AM at the Ragersville Zion United Church of Christ in Ragersville. Pastor Bruce Haltom will officiate and burial will follow in the Ragersville Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, from 4:00-7:00 PM at Ragersville Zion U.C.C. and also one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek is handling the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Ragersville Zion U.C.C. Scholarship Fund at 8831 Crooked Run Road SW, Sugarcreek, OH or Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County at 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.



Smith-Varns



330-852-2141



www.smithfuneral.com Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary