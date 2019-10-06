|
R. Glen Traver
93, of Dover passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019 in the Park Village Health Care Center. Born on January 16, 1926 in Cleveland he was the son of the late R. Glen and Florence Cramer Traver. Glen was also preceded in death by his wife, Ina May Traver on December 14, 2000; sons, Randal and Darrel Traver. As a youth he sold cinnamon rolls baked by his mother on the streets of Cleveland during the depression. He also worked as a Western Union telegraph carrier, delivery boy for Hough Bakeries, and a turn-style operator for the Cleveland Indians at Municipal Stadium. Glen graduated from Shaw High School in Cleveland, pursued his undergraduate degree at Cleveland Bible College (now Malone) and Marion College (now Indiana Wesleyan University). He completed his graduate work at Goshen College, Indiana and obtained his master's degree in Theology from Evangelical Theological Seminary in Naperville, Illinois (now Garrett). Following his graduation, he served as a pastor in churches in Indiana, Ohio, New York, and Wisconsin; for several years he was the Chaplain for the City Mission in Niagra Falls, New York. He retired from active ministry in 1991 and lived in Dover for several years before moving to Brooksville, Florida. In 2011 he moved back to Dover where he lived as a resident at Park Village. In his spare time Glen enjoyed photography, reading and playing his harmonicas. While at Park Village he loved playing pool with the other residents, and with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Glen is survived by his children: Dennis (Barb) Traver of Dover, David (Phyllis) Traver of South Carolina; sister, Doris Jean Sloan of Indiana; daughter in law, Bonnie Traver of Pennsylvania; 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Private family services will be held. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Glen may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 6, 2019