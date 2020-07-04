Radonna D. Dayage 63, of New Philadelphia, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, surrounded by her family following a brief illness. She was born July 24, 1956 at Dennison, Ohio, a daughter of the late George and Donna Goshorn. Radonna was a 1974 graduate of Indian Valley North. On March 19, 1977, she married her husband of 43 years, Dennis G. Day. Radonna was employed by the former Stone Container Company and later Elder-Beerman. Additionally she was a member of the St. James Lutheran Church at Tuscarawas. In her spare time, Radonna enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she adored. She will be remembered for her love of hosting gatherings on the porch and around the ponds at the family home as well as antiquing and flower shopping with her sisters. Radonna's favorite vacation destinations included the Smokey Mountains in Tennessee and Emerald Isle, North Carolina.In addition to her husband, Radonna is survived by three children: Danny (Kelly) Day, Denise (Jeremiah) Proudfoot of New Philadelphia, Dustin Day of Dover; sisters: Georganne (Bill) Miller of Gnadenhutten, Vicki (Bill) Beans of Mineral City, Vonda(Randy)McAfee of Roswell; grandchildren, Jackson and Sidney Proudfoot and Clayton Day.A celebration of Radonna's life will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church in Tuscarawas with Pastor Jeremy Hollingshead officiating with burial immediately following in the church cemetery. The family will receive guests prior to the service from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Following services, all are invited to join the family for a time of food and fellowship at St. James Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital staff for their care and compassion. Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church.Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc., 740-922-3153