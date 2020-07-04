1/1
RADONNA D. DAY
1956 - 2020
Radonna D. Day

age 63, of New Philadelphia, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, surrounded by her family following a brief illness. She was born July 24, 1956 at Dennison, Ohio, a daughter of the late George and Donna Goshorn. Radonna was a 1974 graduate of Indian Valley North. On March 19, 1977, she married her husband of 43 years, Dennis G. Day. Radonna was employed by the former Stone Container Company and later Elder-Beerman. Additionally she was a member of the St. James Lutheran Church at Tuscarawas. In her spare time, Radonna enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she adored. She will be remembered for her love of hosting gatherings on the porch and around the ponds at the family home as well as antiquing and flower shopping with her sisters. Radonna's favorite vacation destinations included the Smokey Mountains in Tennessee and Emerald Isle, North Carolina.

In addition to her husband, Radonna is survived by three children: Danny (Kelly) Day, Denise (Jeremiah) Proudfoot of New Philadelphia, Dustin Day of Dover; sisters: Georganne (Bill) Miller of Gnadenhutten, Vicki (Bill) Beans of Mineral City, Vonda(Randy)McAfee of Roswell; grandchildren, Jackson and Sidney Proudfoot and Clayton Day.

A celebration of Radonna's life will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church in Tuscarawas with Pastor Jeremy Hollingshead officiating with burial immediately following in the church cemetery. The family will receive guests prior to the service from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Following services, all are invited to join the family for a time of food and fellowship at St. James Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital staff for their care and compassion. Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church.

Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc., 740-922-3153

www.uhefh.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. James Lutheran Church
JUL
6
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
St. James Lutheran Church
JUL
6
Burial
St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 3, 2020
you were so loving I loved the family reunions at your house with the pretty ponds and seeing your fancy goldfish u will be missed so much we love u radonna from brittany beth viola long and brandy
Brittany
Family
