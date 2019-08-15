|
Ralph D. "Sonny" Ott
Age 80, of Dover, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in Dover's Park Village Health Care. Born August 26, 1938, in Winfield, he was the son of the late Ralph A. and Veda Phillips Ott. Ralph graduated from Dover High School in 1957, and was employed for nearly 30 years by Ravens Trailer Sales in Dover. He married his long-time friend, Linda Stinemetz, who survives, on January 17, 1997. Ralph loved the outdoors, especially hunting, and was a member of the Bolivar Hunt Club. He also liked travel, games of chance, and going out to eat with family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Linda, Ralph is survived by his daughters, Donna (Bob) Beller and Tammy (Bob) Porter, both of Dover; his step-daughter, Amy (Aaron) Schlabach, also of Dover; his fifteen grandchildren; his sixteen great-grandchildren; his great-great-granddaughter; his sisters, Kay Robb of Millersburg and Lauretta (Rick) Swan of Youngstown; and his nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his son, David A. Ott; and an infant brother, Dale Ott.
Cremation is in the care of the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, and the family is planning a memorial gathering to be held later. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Ralph, please visit the obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Donations in Ralph's memory are suggested to the , 2451 Crystal Dr., Ste. 900, Arlington, VA, or, Great Lakes Caring Hospice, 1530 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44313.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 15, 2019