Ralph Dale "Bud" Fouts
83, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Born Oct. 26, 1936 in Uhrichsville, he was a son of the late Harry Martin Fouts and Lela G. (Covert) Fouts Akey. The last of his family's generation, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Marilyn Beorn, Josephine "Dody" Conway and Robert Fouts. On April 8, 1955, he married the former Mary Jo Page who survives him, along with their daughters, Deborah (Kenneth) McBeth and Nancy Fouts; son-in-law, John (Rhonda) Morris; grandchildren, Vonnie (Scott) Weaver and Matthew (Hilary) Morris; great-grandchildren, Austin Weaver, Kimberlyn Morris, Nash Morris and Boedy Morris; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and siblings, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Morris.
Ralph was a lifelong Twin City resident who grew up in the Uhrichsville Church of the Nazarene and had most recently attended Grace United Methodist Church in Uhrichsville. He was a truck driver and had also worked in the local claypipe industry and at Alsco, as well as for his son-in-law at Blackstone Mining. In retirement, he spent many happy hours with his family, including his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were the great joy of his life.
According to Ralph's wishes, cremation is planned without a public visitation. A private family memorial service, officiated by Rev. Larry Malterer, will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church
and Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 27, 2019