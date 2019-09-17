|
|
Ralph Edward Daugherty, Sr.
87, of Uhrichsville, was called home to Heaven on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from Park Village Southside in New Philadelphia. Born July 5, 1932 in Mt. Pleasant, Ohio, he was a son of the late Clinton L. and Jean (Murie) Daugherty. On February 14, 1953, Ralph married his sweetheart, the former Ardith Maxine Rainsberg, and enjoyed nearly 56 years of loving marriage until her passing on January 5, 2009.
They are survived by three children: Ralph "Ed" (Kathy) Daugherty, Jr., Kathy (Joseph) Tornabene and Linda Givens; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Ralph is also survived by his brother, John (Bonnie) Daugherty; sister, Ann (Frank) Riba; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by four sisters: Edna Dugan, Mary Warner, Lois Knutsen and Dorothy Morelli. Ralph was a truck driver for local grocery wholesalers for 30 years, having been employed by Associated Grocers and Tusco Grocers, as well as a member of the Teamsters. He loved antique tractors and was active in tractor pulling for many years. Ralph was a longtime member of Feed Spring Church.
Services, officiated by Pastors Roger Zimmerman and Milo Baker, will be held at noon on Thursday, September 19th., in the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow beside his beloved wife in Tunnel Hill Cemetery near Bowerston. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to noon on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Feed Spring Church and Crossroads Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 17, 2019