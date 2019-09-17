Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RALPH DAUGHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RALPH EDWARD DAUGHERTY Sr.


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RALPH EDWARD DAUGHERTY Sr. Obituary
Ralph Edward Daugherty, Sr.

87, of Uhrichsville, was called home to Heaven on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from Park Village Southside in New Philadelphia. Born July 5, 1932 in Mt. Pleasant, Ohio, he was a son of the late Clinton L. and Jean (Murie) Daugherty. On February 14, 1953, Ralph married his sweetheart, the former Ardith Maxine Rainsberg, and enjoyed nearly 56 years of loving marriage until her passing on January 5, 2009.

They are survived by three children: Ralph "Ed" (Kathy) Daugherty, Jr., Kathy (Joseph) Tornabene and Linda Givens; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Ralph is also survived by his brother, John (Bonnie) Daugherty; sister, Ann (Frank) Riba; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by four sisters: Edna Dugan, Mary Warner, Lois Knutsen and Dorothy Morelli. Ralph was a truck driver for local grocery wholesalers for 30 years, having been employed by Associated Grocers and Tusco Grocers, as well as a member of the Teamsters. He loved antique tractors and was active in tractor pulling for many years. Ralph was a longtime member of Feed Spring Church.

Services, officiated by Pastors Roger Zimmerman and Milo Baker, will be held at noon on Thursday, September 19th., in the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow beside his beloved wife in Tunnel Hill Cemetery near Bowerston. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to noon on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Feed Spring Church and Crossroads Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RALPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now