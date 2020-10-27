Ralph Edward LeggRalph Edward Legg, age 85, of 33500 East Main Street, Piedmont, died at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 in the Harrison County Home, Cadiz. He was born January 26, 1935 in Richlands, West Virginia, a son of the late William Theodore Legg and Waneta Mae Huffman Lee. Ralph owned his own trucks. He drove and hauled heavy equipment for the coal industry most of his life. He worked for eleven years for R&F Coal Company and retired after ten years hauling for Nemo's in Rayland. He was a member of Kirkwood #446 Masonic Lodge of Hendrysburg, attended the Freeport United Methodist Church for the last several years, and was a Moorefield Township Trustee for many years. Ralph enjoyed socializing with his many friends.His wife, Emma Miranda Craig Legg, died February 4, 2018. He is survived by three daughters: Lora Beamer of Gnadenhutten, Vickie Daugherty of North Manchester, Indiana and Joyce Colebank of Huntsville, Alabama; eight grandchildren: Matthew Beamer of Gnadenhutten, Ohio, Gregory Beamer of Gnadenhutten, Ohio, Charity Stier of North Manchester, Indiana, Kenneth Daugherty of Columbia City, Indiana, Atiya Shorter Frankfort, Indiana, Megan Colebank Huntsville, Alabama, Justin Colebank of Baltimore, Maryland, and Amber Figgs of Birmingham, Alabama; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Howes of Piedmont. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Gray Legg; and a sister, Charlotte Anne Magrell.Following Ralph's wishes, he was cremated. A Masonic Service by Kirkwood #446 Masonic Lodge of Hendrysburg and a Memorial Service officiated by Pastor Sandra Cappel will take place at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 in Cassville Cemetery, located on Harrison County Road 16, off of SR 22 near Rankin Church in Moorefield Township, Harrison County (Signs will be posted.) Burial will follow the services. Online condolences may be made on the funeral home's website:Koch, Freeport(740) 658-3470