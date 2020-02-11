|
|
Ralph M. Swartz
93, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully at Park Village Southside on February 9, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Born in Cleveland on March 15, 1926, he was the son of the late Michael James and Marie M. (Patlevitz) Swartz. Ralph's family moved from Cleveland to Parma where he spent his childhood. After graduating from Parma Schaaf High School in 1944, he enlisted in the USAAF where he served his country during World War II. Following wartime, Ralph enrolled at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, and graduated with the class of 1951 earning a degree in Civil Engineering. He always favored the OU Bobcats and belonged to Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He became a registered professional engineer (1956) and a registered surveyor (1971) with the State of Ohio. Ralph was employed at the Division 11 office of the Ohio Department of Transportation and retired as a location engineer after 37 years of service. He made many friends over the years participating on highway projects, bowling leagues and golf. He was a Junior Achievement advisor and became the first president of the then newly formed Tuscarawas Valley Society of Professional Engineers. He was a lifelong member of the New Philadelphia Elks Lodge 510. Ralph married the love of his life, the former Shirley Ann Maurer on November 14, 1954 at the First United Church of Christ in New Philadelphia. They remained lifelong members of UCC. There Ralph taught Sunday school, served as a deacon, and was a youth group advisor. He enjoyed chaperoning the young adult group to the 1964 New York World's Fair. In his retirement Ralph enjoyed volunteering as a friend of the Tuscarawas County Library and Tuscarawas Community Hospice. Ralph and Shirley traveled with friends to the Caribbean, Alaska and the Panama Canal. They enjoyed traveling throughout the west and exploring the Grand Canyon. Their favorite place to go was Destin, Florida where they spent the winter months hosting friends and family. Ralph enjoyed golf, reading on the beach and each marvelous sunset.
Ralph will be deeply missed by his wife of 65 year, Shirley; his daughter, Theresa "Terri" Duesing, son-in-law, Robert (Bob) of Kent, Ohio; and his beloved granddaughter, Elisa Ann Duesing of Virginia Beach, Virginia. He is survived by his brother, David Swartz, of Cincinnati and numerous loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, his sisters, Betty Swartz and Gertrude Cassidy, preceded Ralph in death.
A memorial service will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory in New Philadelphia on Thursday, February 13, 2020, beginning at 1:30 P.M. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 one hour prior to the service. Private inurnment will be held after the service. Memorial contributions in Ralph's memory may be directed to Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation or The First United Church of Christ, 201 Fair Ave., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 11, 2020