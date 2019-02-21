|
Ralph Smith
78, of Newcomerstown, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday February 17, 2019. He was the son of the late Ralph E. and Chloe A. (Parks) Smith. He was a Pastor and a Certified Electrician. Ralph was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran, serving for seven years. He was active in the VFW Post 3303 of Newcomerstown where he served as chaplain. Ralph was an avid fisherman and hunter, loved camping, playing fastpitch softball, bowling and golf. He attended Wesley Community Chapel Church and he loved to talk, eat and sing.
On January 26, 1960, he married the love of his life, Shirley J. (Wynn) Smith, who survives. He is also survived by four children, Shari (Jeff) Grewell of Port Washington, Ralph D. "Doug" (Karen) Smith of Cabot, AR, Michael (Rene) Smith of Columbus and John (Sharon) Smith of Cambridge; grandchildren, Zachary, Marcella, Emily, Jessica and Joshua Smith, Kimberly and Daniel Grewell, Chloe Smith; eight step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert (Marcie) Smith, Elmer (Penny) Smith; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one
daughter, Marcella Smith; and one brother, Harold Smith.
Services will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown with Pastor Jay Rock and Rev. Roger Bourne officiating. Burial will follow at Coshocton County Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Addy Funeral Home. Military Graveside Services will be conducted by Newcomerstown Veterans Honor Guard. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com
Addy, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 21, 2019