Ramona L. Maple
age 81, of Sandyville, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. She was born August 31, 1937 in Newcomerstown, OH a daughter of the late Wilbur and Bernice (Davis) Wilson, and had been a Sandyville resident since 1970. Ramona retired in 2002 from the U. S. Ceramic Tile Co., after 24 years service, where she was a line worker. She previously worked twelve years at the Crossroads Restaurant. Ramona was a member of Sandyville United Methodist Church and the Lady's Card Club, where she played euchre.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Steve Maple. Ramona is survived by two daughters, Tina (Bill) McGovern and Tracy (Lee) Bolling, five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, one sister, Carol Sue (Ed) Halsey, and her twin brother, Ramon (Leona) Wilson. Services will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with her cousin, Pastor Ron Davis, officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Sandyville. Friends may call Monday 6-8 p.m. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 18, 2019