Randy Conrad
of Evansville, Ind., went home to the Lord on Saturday, May 10, 2019. Born April 29, 1946 in Wheeling, W.Va., he was the son of the late Howard and Shirley Conrad. Randy grew up in Dennison and attended Dennison High School, spending much of his youth hunting, fishing, playing football and enjoying his
favorite pizza place, Pangrazio's. He spent his career and retired at FedEx, followed by owning a home inspection company. Randy married Deb Singer in 2011 and they were blessed with many close friends in Evansville, Ind.
In addition to his wife, Randy is survived by his daughters, Sara Trimmer (Dane) Dover, Ohio, Lauren Treeger (Todd) Columbus, Ohio; step sons, Robert Brackmann (Katie) Richmond, Va., Samuel Brackmann (Emmaleigh) Honolulu, Hawaii; step daughter, Heidi Davidison (James), Johnson City, Tenn; and nine grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Kim (Conrad) Henry and is preceded in death by his brother, Doug Conrad. Randy was a kind, loving man who will be best remembered for his compassion, wit and open heart. He made everyone feel special and was a legendary storyteller, beloved for his ability to bring laughter
and joy to every situation. He loved sports, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes, and never missed the chance to watch a game with close friends and family. His life created many special memories that will be treasured by all who knew him, especially his grandchildren for his silly character and fun spirit.
In keeping with his wishes, Randy has been cremated and his ashes will be spread in Freeport where he spent much of his childhood. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 22 at Knights of Columbus (in the bar area) at 122 Grant St, Dennison, OH from 1-3 p.m. Friends and family are welcome to join.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 9, 2019