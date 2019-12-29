|
Randy E. Patrick
55, of Newcomerstown, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, December 27, 2019, at his residence. He was born Monday, July 20, 1964, in Coshocton, Ohio to the late Eddie Patrick and
Betty J. (Belt) McCune, who survives. Randy was a 1982 Newcomerstown High School graduate, and worked in maintenance for Pretty Products of Coshocton. He was a member of Light in the Valley Ministries of Newcomerstown, and the Coshocton Gun Club.
Randy happily married Beth (Swails) Patrick on Saturday, June 23, 2001. Randy is survived by his children, David (Madison) Swails of Urichsville and Bryan (Alicia) Patrick of Newcomerstown; his grandson, Korbin Emerson Swails; a sister, Wanda (Jim) Wiggins of West Lafayette; his step-mom, Ellen Patrick of West Lafayette; nephew Shawn Foraker; special friend Ed (Tammy) Rexroad of Newcomerstown, and his dogs, Nala and Casey. Randy is preceded in death by his father-in-law and step mother-in-law, Joe and Sue Swails; step-father Milo McCune; and mother-in-law, Lois Swails.
Randy was a big fan of racing, and always said, "Pavement is for parking; dirt is for racing." He loved all people and his dearest hope was that everyone would find salvation, so he could "see you all in heaven."
Visitation for Randy will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 4:00 PM- 6:00 PM at Light in the Valley Ministries, Newcomerstown. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 6:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663, or to Light in the Valley Ministries, 101 West Canal Street, Newcomerstown, OH 43832. Online condolences may be made at
