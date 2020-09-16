Randy L. Espenschied, Sr.



age 69, of Dover, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in his home. Born Oct. 10, 1950, in Dover, he was a son of the late Paul and Wanda Stringer Espenschied. Randy graduated from Dover High School in 1969, and was employed by Dover's Greer Steel Co. for over 40 years. He married the former Barbara Kartler, who survives, on Dec. 8, 1973. Randy loved to work. In his spare time, he liked repairing things and otherwise fabricating what was needed. Randy had a great sense of humor; he enjoyed fishing - often with his son - and the outdoors.



In addition to his wife, Barbara, he is survived by his children: Tracy Monaco of Canton, and Randy Espenschied, Jr. of Dover; his grandchildren: Jordan (Jade) Monaco, Keely Monaco and MacKenzie Roberts Espenschied; his siblings, Johnny (Shirley) Espenschied and Jean (Bob) Nadeau; his mother-in-law, Ruth Rauschenbach; and his nieces and nephews.



Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 10-11:00 .am. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover. A funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at 11:00 am in the funeral home with Pastor Richard G. Rose officiating. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing throughout. Burial will be in Dover Burial Park. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Randy, please visit the obituaries link on the funeral home's website.



