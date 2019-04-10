Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RANDY RYAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RANDY L. RYAN


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
RANDY L. RYAN Obituary
Randy L. Ryan

61, of Dover, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Born November 20, 1957 in Dover, he was a son of Margaret Lorenz Ryan of Dover and the late Cecil Ryan. Randy was a 1976 graduate of New Philadelphia High School, and was employed at Greer Steel as a Crane Operator, having retired in 2011 after 34 years of service. He enjoyed playing bingo and taking gambling trips to Wheeling; but most of all, Randy loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his mother, Randy is also survived by a son, Jason Ryan of Arizona; daughter, Connie (Jaimie) Huebner of New Philadelphia; brothers, Mark (Anne) Ryan of Hebron, Steve Ryan and companion, Jody Clayworth of Pickerington; his companion of 25 years, JoAnn McCune of Dover; grandchildren, Kayla Ryan, Raquelle Conant, Madison Vandine, Hunter and Arlyn Huebner. Randy was also preceded in death by a son, Eric Ryan; and a brother, Jeff Ryan.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 12 at 11:00 a.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Rev. Brian Flood officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Randy may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now