|
|
Randy L. Ryan
61, of Dover, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Born November 20, 1957 in Dover, he was a son of Margaret Lorenz Ryan of Dover and the late Cecil Ryan. Randy was a 1976 graduate of New Philadelphia High School, and was employed at Greer Steel as a Crane Operator, having retired in 2011 after 34 years of service. He enjoyed playing bingo and taking gambling trips to Wheeling; but most of all, Randy loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his mother, Randy is also survived by a son, Jason Ryan of Arizona; daughter, Connie (Jaimie) Huebner of New Philadelphia; brothers, Mark (Anne) Ryan of Hebron, Steve Ryan and companion, Jody Clayworth of Pickerington; his companion of 25 years, JoAnn McCune of Dover; grandchildren, Kayla Ryan, Raquelle Conant, Madison Vandine, Hunter and Arlyn Huebner. Randy was also preceded in death by a son, Eric Ryan; and a brother, Jeff Ryan.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 12 at 11:00 a.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Rev. Brian Flood officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Randy may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 10, 2019