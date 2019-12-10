Home

Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
8:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
RAY A. SHROYER Jr.


1963 - 2019
RAY A. SHROYER Jr. Obituary
Ray A. Shroyer, Jr.

Age 56, of Mineral City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. He was born Nov. 21, 1963 in Dover, a son of the late Ray A. and Loretta (Hartong) Shroyer, Sr., and was a life resident of Mineral City. Ray had been a truck driver. He was able to fix anything without anything, a real "Jack of all Trades". Ray enjoyed riding a motorcycle, liked to have fun, was ornery, and was not necessarily politically correct.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by a sister, Loretta Jo "Toots" Shroyer, on Sept. 23, 2005. He is survived by two sisters and a brother, Susan (Jeff Frame) Grages, who was his caretaker the past nineteen years, Cindy Derheimer, and George (Becky) Shroyer, and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Thursday at 8 p.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Karma Burton officiating. Friends may call Thursday 6-8 p.m. before the service. Condolences may be sent to:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 10, 2019
