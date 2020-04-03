|
Ray Edward Kugler
age 94, of Country Club Retirement Campus at Dover and formerly of New Philadelphia, died early Tuesday evening, March 31, 2020, following a period of declining health. Born in Stone Creek, Ohio, on January 29, 1926, Ray was a son of the late Carl and Hazel Wassem Kugler. He was a graduate of Stone Creek School and entered into the United States Army toward the end of World War II. He was assigned to the Philippine Islands as a telephone lineman and later served as a member of the Motor Pool while being stationed in Japan immediately following the war. On June 21, 1950, he married the former Betty Beitzel. The couple raised two daughters and shared in 46 years of marriage prior to her passing on January 27, 1996. Ray was a 35-year employee of Warner & Swasey, Gradall Company, at New Philadelphia where he worked as a Tourette Lathe Operator. He was proud of the fact that he had built the home in which he raised his family and was known for keeping an immaculate yard and vegetable garden.
He is survived by his two daughters, Katharine Kugler of Dover and Debra (Michael) Fischio of New Philadelphia, three grandchildren, Kimberly (Jay) Hoover of Pennsylvania, Kathryn (Brad) Steinebrey of Dover and Kevin (Beth) Fischio of Cincinnati; a great-grandson, Jacob Fischio; a sister, Ruth Ann Draher of Dover; a sister-in-law, Wilma "Mickey" Gasser of New Philadelphia; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Ray was preceded in death by his sisters, Marie Koontz and Donna Rummell and a brother, Wayne Kugler.
The family will hold private graveside services in the Stone Creek Cemetery. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions in Ray's name may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Ray by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 3, 2020