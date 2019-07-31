Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Lepelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond A. Lepelley Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond A. Lepelley Jr. Obituary
Raymond A. LePelley Jr

73, of Dover passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019 in the Community Hospice Truman House after a brief battle with cancer. He was an active member of the New Philadelphia North congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

He is survived by his wife Diane, whom he married on June 26, 2004; his children, Raymond "Bo" (Eva) LePelley, Brigitte (Anthony) Oliver, and Tammy Djakovic; and grandchildren, Kevin, Julia, Jared, Kairi, and Carter.

Per Ray's wishes, there will be no memorial service.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.