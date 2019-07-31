|
|
Raymond A. LePelley Jr
73, of Dover passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019 in the Community Hospice Truman House after a brief battle with cancer. He was an active member of the New Philadelphia North congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
He is survived by his wife Diane, whom he married on June 26, 2004; his children, Raymond "Bo" (Eva) LePelley, Brigitte (Anthony) Oliver, and Tammy Djakovic; and grandchildren, Kevin, Julia, Jared, Kairi, and Carter.
Per Ray's wishes, there will be no memorial service.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 31, 2019