Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
(330) 874-3113
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
Raymond Chaney


1933 - 2020
Raymond Chaney Obituary
Raymond Chaney

86, of Bolivar, died Tuesday December 31, 2019, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Born February 25, 1933 in Dennison, he was a son of the late Charles M. and Grace Anna (Cox) Chaney. He retired in 1995 from Lab Glass in Phoenix, Ariz. He was a member of the Church of the Holy Trinity in Bolivar and a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Raymond enjoyed woodworking and was an avid gardener, taking special pride in growing large tomatoes.

He is survived by his wife, the former Dorothy Gottsman, whom he married October 27, 1956. He is also survived by a daughter, Joyce Chaney of Seattle, Wash. and a grandson Iain Crye Chaney also Seattle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters.

Funeral services will be held Monday January 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar. Deacon Lyn Houze will officiate and burial will follow in Fort Laurens Cemetery in Bolivar where the Bolivar American Legion will conduct military honors. Friends may call Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to services on Monday. Memorials may be made to Community Hospice at 716 Commercial Ave. S.W. New Philadelphia, OH 44663. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.

Lebold-Smith

330-874-3113

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 3, 2020
