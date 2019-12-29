Home

Raymond D. "Ray" McCoy

Raymond D. "Ray" McCoy Obituary
Raymond D. "Ray" McCoy

69, of Dover, passed away peacefully in his home with his family at his side on Dec. 26, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Dover on July 27, 1950, he was the son of the late Frank and Rose M. (Lorenzoni) Wenger. After graduating from New Philadelphia High School in 1968, he worked throughout his professional career in various factories. On Nov. 27, 1978, Ray married the former Irene M. Grasselli. Together, they enjoyed repurposing furniture and were avid drag racing fans attending races throughout Ohio and Tennessee. They were also members of Grace Lutheran Church in Dover.

Ray is survived by Irene; his son, Troy (fiancé, Jennifer Barron) Huff; his granddaughter, Laura Huff; his aunt, Helen (Darryl) VonLehmden; and numerous cousins and extended family.

A time of fellowship will be held in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be directed to Community Hospice, 726 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Ray by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 29, 2019
