Raymond Dale Smith81, of Goshen, passed away at his home on Friday morning of June 19, 2020. Dale was born at home on November 12, 1938 in Washington Township, of Harrison County to the late Lovel Smith and Delma McCoy Smith Horrisberger. He was a heavy equipment operator for the coal mine for most of his working years, and then spent a few years running bulldozer at the refuse site in Walnut Creek. For a short time, Dale provided transportation for the Amish community. He enjoyed watching T.V. and Jimmy Swaggart, and talking about God, and doing things with his wife, Marilyn.He is survived by Marilyn Hammons, whom he married on August 21, 2002. Also surviving are five children, Linda Slocum, Donald Smith, Robert Smith, Eugenia Jacob, and Edna M. Gambs; six step-children, Jason, Scott, Chris, Kenny, Emily, and Christina; sixteen grandchildren; ten step-grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a brother, Willis Smith, and several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his first wife, Faye Gardner Smith who died in May of 1999; a child, Julie Mae Smith; one grandson, James Smith; and a brother, David Smith.Following Dale's wishes, there will be no services or visitation. He will be buried in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Tippecanoe.