Raymond E. Bair
Raymond E. Bair was born on September 21, 1929
at the home of his parents Ray and Cora Bair of Dover, Ohio.
Ray married Jeanne (Watson) on March 11, 1948 at Fort Jackson, SC. Ray and Jeanne had two sons, David Earl and Jeffrey Glen. Jeanne passed away February 18, 2011, as did David on August 14, 2016. Jeffrey lives in Lake Placid, FL. David and his wife Suzzane presented Ray a grandson, (David Earl Bair, Jr.) and a granddaughter (Samantha Jeanne Bair) and they both live in the Greater Cincinnati area. Ray's two brothers, Glen Lewis and James Robert are both deceased, as is his sister, Ruth Ann Tschantz. His sister, Joyce (Bob) Brewer live in Logoff, SC. Ray was always proud to say he had one brother-in-law SON in Bob (Cheryl) Nethers of Mt. Vernon, Ohio. He has many nieces and one nephew in various parts of the U.S. After his military service (U.S. Army) he was employed by Shellmar (later Continental Can) as a roto gravure engraver and later became a Sales Rep with the Flexible Div. of Con Can. In 1968 he became Executive VP of The Abbey of the Genesee (Trappist Monastery) of Piffard, NY. Ray oversaw their licensing operations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Ray retired in 2005 and he and Jeanne became full time residents of Lake Placid, FL. He was a 60 plus year member of MT Zion #9 Masonic Lodge of Mt. Vernon, Ohio and a 60 plus year member of Aladdin Shrine Temple of Columbus, Ohio. Ray's religious preference is Catholic.
Burial will be at the Sarasota Military cemetery.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 4, 2020