Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Garabrandt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Emory Garabrandt


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond Emory Garabrandt Obituary
Raymond Emory Garabrandt

67, of Newcomerstown, passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Born May 17, 1951 in Dennison, he was a son of the late David Ezra and Bernidene Doralethea (Parks) Garabrandt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Barb, Kenny, Bobby and Rodney, and three great-grandchildren. Raymond is survived by his wife, Linda Lou (Mahaffey) Garabrandt whom he married on Jan. 1, 1969; daughters, Linda Rae Garabrandt, Kathy (Ben) Stephens, Patricia "Sam" (Evan) Kready and Beth (Tammy) Garabrandt; 18 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard, David, Ronnie, Marilyn and Lois; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A lifelong area resident, he had worked for several area businesses including General Clay and Permaglass, and most recently, Skyline in Sugarcreek. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

Services, officiated by Dr. Dorsey Davisson, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3, at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.

(740) 922-1970

www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now