Raymond Emory Garabrandt
67, of Newcomerstown, passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Born May 17, 1951 in Dennison, he was a son of the late David Ezra and Bernidene Doralethea (Parks) Garabrandt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Barb, Kenny, Bobby and Rodney, and three great-grandchildren. Raymond is survived by his wife, Linda Lou (Mahaffey) Garabrandt whom he married on Jan. 1, 1969; daughters, Linda Rae Garabrandt, Kathy (Ben) Stephens, Patricia "Sam" (Evan) Kready and Beth (Tammy) Garabrandt; 18 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard, David, Ronnie, Marilyn and Lois; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A lifelong area resident, he had worked for several area businesses including General Clay and Permaglass, and most recently, Skyline in Sugarcreek. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
Services, officiated by Dr. Dorsey Davisson, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3, at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.
(740) 922-1970
www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on May 2, 2019