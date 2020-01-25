|
|
Raymond Ernest "Bud" Lahmers, Jr.
87, of Dover, died suddenly on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his home. A son of the late Raymond Ernest and Josephine Margaret (Weigand) Lahmers, Bud was born November 1, 1932 at Dover, Ohio. Following high school, Bud entered the United States Army and served during the Korean War. For most of his career, he worked in the coal mining industry. Then, over the past several years, Bud enjoyed operating heavy equipment that included excavating, building ponds and reclamation work. His true passion in life was working but Bud also dedicated a great deal of time and effort to the Tuscarawas County Fair Board for many years. Bud was responsible for organizing the harness racing as well as the vendors. Then in his spare time, he enjoyed making hay and mowing grass. He was formerly a very active citizen of Gnadenhutten where he served as a councilman for many years. Bud also was the founder and organizer of the annual Fourth of July Horse Drawn Carriage Parade through his involvement with the Ruritan Club. He was known as the owner and operator of the Settlement House Restaurant, which he built himself, and as the owner of the Chrysler dealership in Gnadenhutten. Bud was a member of Foursquare Gospel Church and was a lifetime member of the New Philadelphia V.F.W. Post #1445.
He is survived by his children, Cathy (Steve) Wells of Gnadenhutten, Victoria Lahmers and Rayna (Kendall) Garrett both of Dover and Lori (Robin) Bayless and Steve Lahmers both of Tennessee; his grandchildren; Aaron (Nikki) Wells, Travis (Alex) Wells, Tori (Josh) Noah, Candi (Ty) Enama, Jessica (Marcus) Schwarm, Zachary Cox, Megan Cox, Colton Garrett, Dillon Garrett, Abriel (Matt) Miller, Kendra (Will) Harris, Robby (Molly) Bayless and Allie, Alex and Ariel Lahmers; 27 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Nancy Levengood of Beach City, Marilyn Harrold and Lynn (Jim) Kilgore both of Dover. Bud was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen Jean (Wright) Lahmers who passed away on July 13, 2017; a son, Michael; and two brothers-in-law, Bud Levengood and Roy Harrold.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 2 to 8 p.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. A funeral service celebrating Bud's life will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Funeral Home with Pastor David Wing officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Dover Burial Park. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Bud by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares .com. Contributions may be made in Bud's memory to a .
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 25, 2020