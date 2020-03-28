|
Raymond Hochstetler
79, of Walnut Creek, passed away peacefully at Hennis Nursing Home on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was born in Millersburg on April 11, 1940 to the late Abraham and Sarah (Troyer) Hochstetler and married Marie (Beachy) Hochstetler on May 17, 1962. She survives. Ray was always full of energy and was happiest when he was with others. He loved telling stories and carrying on a conversation with anyone he met. During his younger years, he developed a lifelong passion for hunting, fishing and baseball. Throughout his life, Ray was a Christian and was always an active church member who enjoyed teaching Sunday School.
He will be sadly missed by his wife; his children, Caleb (Jill) Hochstetler of Hico, Texas, Julie Costello of Magnolia, Joshua (Rose) Hochstetler of Sarasota, Fla., and Ken (Sherri) Hochstetler of Berlin; 13 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and his sister, Ida Troyer of Knoxville, Tenn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Esther Shetler and brother, Ervin Hostetler.
In the interest of public health, no public service is planned at this time. A memorial service Celebrating Raymond's life will be held at a future date. A private family graveside will be held at Union Hill Cemetery in Sugarcreek. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Rays's family would like to extend a special thanks you to the great staff at Hennis Nursing Home.
