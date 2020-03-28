The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Hochstetler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Hochstetler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Hochstetler Obituary
Raymond Hochstetler

79, of Walnut Creek, passed away peacefully at Hennis Nursing Home on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was born in Millersburg on April 11, 1940 to the late Abraham and Sarah (Troyer) Hochstetler and married Marie (Beachy) Hochstetler on May 17, 1962. She survives. Ray was always full of energy and was happiest when he was with others. He loved telling stories and carrying on a conversation with anyone he met. During his younger years, he developed a lifelong passion for hunting, fishing and baseball. Throughout his life, Ray was a Christian and was always an active church member who enjoyed teaching Sunday School.

He will be sadly missed by his wife; his children, Caleb (Jill) Hochstetler of Hico, Texas, Julie Costello of Magnolia, Joshua (Rose) Hochstetler of Sarasota, Fla., and Ken (Sherri) Hochstetler of Berlin; 13 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and his sister, Ida Troyer of Knoxville, Tenn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Esther Shetler and brother, Ervin Hostetler.

In the interest of public health, no public service is planned at this time. A memorial service Celebrating Raymond's life will be held at a future date. A private family graveside will be held at Union Hill Cemetery in Sugarcreek. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Rays's family would like to extend a special thanks you to the great staff at Hennis Nursing Home.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now