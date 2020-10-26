Raymond J. Miller



88, of Millersburg, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Joel Pomerene Hospital in Millersburg. He was born in Hartville, Ohio, on September 2, 1932, to the late Jacob and Sarah (Coblentz) Miller; and married Esther Miller on January 4, 1953. Raymond and Esther spent the last 38 years wintering in Pinecraft, FL, holding garage sales and visiting with friends and neighbors on the front porch. Also known as 'Whitewash Raymond', he sprayed dairy barns for many local farmers over the last 50 plus years. Raymond attended the Greentown School in Stark County where he grew up, before moving with his family to Holmes county in 1966. He was a farmer and a member of Gospel Haven Mennonite Church in Benton. He enjoyed spending time on the farm with his dog Rover, and being surrounded by family and grandchildren. Raymond loved to tell stories about roto-tillers and many other subjects, often inspired by his faithful reading of the Budget. Raymond and Esther put many pleasant miles on their golf cart, touring the farm and visiting the family cabin getaway.



Raymond and Esther celebrated 67 years of marriage before her passing in April. He is survived by five children: Mahlon (Connie) Miller of New Philadelphia, Steve (Elmina) Miller of Sugarcreek, Ruth Miller of Massillon, Ohio, Paul (Kim) Miller of Millersburg, Ray (Lynelle) Miller of Asheville, NC and daughter in laws, Ruby (Wayne) Miller of Baltic, Liz (Mark) Miller of Millersburg; 18 grandchildren: LaFonda (Ruark) Miller, Lance Miller, Joel (Megan) Miller and Deanna (Zach) Zesiger, Kyle and Kendra Miller, Brendon (Mia) Miller, Brittany (Josh) Troyer, and Kimberly (Justin) Troyer, Monica, Nikki, Angie, and Shelby Hershberger, Shania (Erick) Mendez, Rosanna, Carolyn, Jacob Miller and Aiden Miller; and nine great grandchildren: Rogan, Caynan and Cyprus Miller, Parker and Caroline Miller, Remi and Sylvie Zesiger and Ariel and Sawyer Hershberger; one sister, Mary Ellen Miller of Lobelville, TN; brothers-in-law, Emmanuel Coblentz of Sugarcreek, Ohio and Jonas Coblentz of Conneatville, PA. Raymond was preceded in death by his wife, Esther; two sons, David and Mark; grandson, Trenton David; sisters: Sarah Ann, Ada, Laura, Edna; and one brother, Paul. The family wishes to thank the Special Care Unit at Joel Pomerene Memorial Hospital, Life Care Hospice, and David and Clara Miller for the exceptional care they provided during the last few months.



Services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct 27th., at Gospel Haven Mennonite Church in Benton, with Pastor Sam Yoder officiating. Friends may call at the church Monday from 5 to 8 p.m., with proper social distancing, no handshaking, and facial coverings requested. Interment in the Gospel Haven cemetery following the service.



Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273



