Raymond (Skip) Leroy Wharton



lifelong resident of Uhrichsville went home on November 3, 2020. He was born in July of 1940 to Roy and Evelyn Wharton.



He is survived by his loving devoted wife Rebecca (Becky) Wharton, three daughters Debbie Kaneko, Darlene Stephens, and Diana Beatty. As well as two sons Mark Ziegert and Eric Ziegert.



Skip will be remembered for his sense of humor and the ability to make people laugh. He had a passion for living in the country where he could tend to his bird and squirrel feeders. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He retired from Republic Steel in Massilon as a supervisor after 30 years of dedication. With that behind him he opened his own bakery in Strasburg. Skip had a knack for baking. He was famous for his peanut butter pie and cream filled rolls. He is well know for his skills as a master craftsman. He made many large unique wooden crafts which were marketed. He also amazingly designed and built three houses all of which he lived in. A man of many talents with endless amounts of energy who was not afraid to work hard for what he wanted in life. He will be missed by many.



